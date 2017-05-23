Denison water system work sees price increase
Despite significant increases to construction costs for water system improvements, Denison officials do not foresee increases to its water rates beyond those already approved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|9 hr
|DMN is bias
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|guest
|1,640
|What does Trump mean for America?
|Mon
|Civic Infidel
|1
|Shooting
|May 20
|Noname
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|May 18
|Rick james
|44
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|May 10
|Buck turgidson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC