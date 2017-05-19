DEA Raids Local Doctor Office
The Lamar County Sheriff"s office has confirmed that the medical office of Diamondback Pain and Wellness Center, was served search warrant papers today. The Drug Enforcement Agency entered the office to retrieve medical records from Dr. Harold Diamond.
