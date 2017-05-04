Attention all foodies, second Farm to...

Attention all foodies, second Farm to Table Dinner event this Saturday in Sherman

Wednesday May 3

After their first sold out event last fall, Bon Appetit Y'all is hosting another Farm to Table Dinner this Saturday, May 6. Guests will be treated to a five-course meal complete with wine pairing for each. What makes the occasion especially unique is the guarantee that all ingredients from the seasonings and honey, fruits and vegetables, to the meat will all come from the Grayson County area.

