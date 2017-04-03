Weekend FIVE: 7 ways to entertain before Easter Updated at
This weekend has such a variety of events going on, you'll be able to take the kids for a fun Easter egg hunt, pick out some new reading material and plants, and then get your fill on a variety of different craft beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,370
|looking for some truth from plano
|4 hr
|xxx
|7
|Tom Bean city council
|Tue
|Anonymous
|6
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Seenitbefore
|26
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC