TX: TAPS Looking to Move Surplus Assets
April 26--The TAPS Public Transit Board of Directors briefly discussed the transfer of excess assets, including buses and a training simulator, to other transit agencies during its meeting Monday. The move comes as the agency is looking to downsize its fleet to match its current service levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|1,497
|TCOG mess
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Username
|41
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC