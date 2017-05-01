Two local depots bring 2017 Depot Tour to Bonham

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, nationally known railroad historian and author Steve Goen led an adventurous group of railroad buffs on an all-day tour of a dozen railroad depots that once served North Texas and southeast Oklahoma. The 2017 Depot Tour started out bright and early at two depots in Sherman, Texas and concluded at Frisco Depot in Antlers, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.