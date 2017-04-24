Texoma Arts and Mentoring Program hop...

Texoma Arts and Mentoring Program hopes to bring art to children Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Texoma Arts and Mentoring Program Founder Sholdon Daniels believes that a child's creative identity has been established by the time that child is 14. "I have read a lot of research that has said that children that consider themselves creative are better students," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,518
TCOG mess Apr 26 Anonymous 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Apr 24 Username 41
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Apr 23 Ask 3
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... Apr 22 bromhead 1
Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09) Apr 19 Anonymous 12
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,645,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC