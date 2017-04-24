Sherman police: Counterfeiters nabbed in Denison
Police said a man attempted to pass five counterfeit $100 bills at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on FM 1417 on Tuesday evening. After reviewing surveillance footage from the grocery, the suspects' white Kia Sportage was spotted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.
