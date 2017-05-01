Sherman offers reward for library ars...

Sherman offers reward for library arsonists

Friday Apr 28 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The city is offering a $5,000 reward for information about "multiple persons of interest" believed to be involved in the crime. City spokesman Nate Strauch said a perpetrator broke in to the library at 421 North Travis Street between 1:15 and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

