Sherman offers reward for library arsonists
The city is offering a $5,000 reward for information about "multiple persons of interest" believed to be involved in the crime. City spokesman Nate Strauch said a perpetrator broke in to the library at 421 North Travis Street between 1:15 and 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Sugar Tits
|1,529
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Apr 24
|Username
|41
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC