Sherman ISD to continue info campaign...

Sherman ISD to continue info campaign as bond election nears

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

With early voting set to start next week and Election Day on May 6, the Sherman Independent School District has used a variety of methods to pair the public with information regarding the $308 million bond up for vote, which aims to overhaul the district's facilities and campuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 hr guest 1,439
Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09) 23 hr Anonymous 12
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Wed Kimo 38
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Tom Bean city council Apr 4 Anonymous 6
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 24 Hah 42
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb '17 RonBurgandy 13
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC