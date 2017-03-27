Sherman Crossroads medical development could start construction in 2 weeks
The city recently approved an agreement for construction of water and sewer mains for the medical component of the planned Sherman Crossroads development on the south side of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,357
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Fri
|shines12
|1
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Fri
|quityourbs
|563
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
|Texas girl admits she FAKED kidnapping and gang...
|Mar 23
|Posted to ur book...
|1
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|Mikey
|25
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC