Sherman Council discussed police chie...

Sherman Council discussed police chiefa s separation with city manager via email

Emails obtained by the Herald Democrat reveal much of the discussion between the Sherman City Council and City Manager Robby Hefton in December concerning the monetary amount of a possible separation agreement with former Police Chief Otis Henry.

