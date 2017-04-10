Sherman breaks its dry spell with the...

Sherman breaks its dry spell with the opening of Grand Liquor

Monday Apr 10

A vote in November of 2016 made alcohol sales legal in the city of Sherman for the first time since prohibition. Following the vote, plans for two liquor stores were approved by the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission back in January of this year.

