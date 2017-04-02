Red River Art, Wine & Music Fest - Music Line Up
The lineup of music and performers this year is full of headliners, including Jimi Watusi and the region's best Dixieland Jazz group. , the music tent and the outdoor stage will be hopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Sugar Daddy
|1,377
|looking for some truth from plano
|Thu
|xxx
|7
|Tom Bean city council
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|6
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Apr 3
|Seenitbefore
|26
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC