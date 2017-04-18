Red River Art Fest music lineup April 22

Red River Art Fest music lineup April 22

The Fourth Annual Red River Art, Wine & Music Fest on Saturday, April 22 at Creative Arts Center in Bonham is shaping up to be the best ever in many ways. The lineup of music and performers this year is full of headliners, including Jimi Watusi and the region's best Dixieland Jazz group.

