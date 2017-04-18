Parade of nations teaches Sherman stu...

Parade of nations teaches Sherman students about diversity

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Students and staff at Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center in Sherman spent their Thursday afternoon celebrating the many different countries and cultures of the world with an international parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 hr guest 1,439
Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09) 23 hr Anonymous 12
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Wed Kimo 38
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Tom Bean city council Apr 4 Anonymous 6
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 24 Hah 42
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb '17 RonBurgandy 13
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC