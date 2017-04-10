National Healthcare Decisions Day events hosted by Home Hospice
Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties, along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making-an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day . As a participating organization, Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties is providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and healthcare providers, and execute written advance directives in accordance with Texas state laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
