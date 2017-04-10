National Healthcare Decisions Day eve...

National Healthcare Decisions Day events hosted by Home Hospice

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: North Texas e-News

Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties, along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making-an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16 as National Healthcare Decisions Day . As a participating organization, Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties is providing information and tools for the public to talk about their wishes with family, friends and healthcare providers, and execute written advance directives in accordance with Texas state laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr DebraE 1,401
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Apr 8 Lady765765 27
looking for some truth from plano Apr 6 xxx 7
Tom Bean city council Apr 4 Anonymous 6
Brand Awareness Focus Group Apr 2 Nope 2
News WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07) Mar 31 quityourbs 563
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 24 Hah 42
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC