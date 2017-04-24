More apartments for growing Grayson County
The Residence at Gateway Village is located at the corner of Highway 75 and FM 691, midway between Sherman and Denison. It's in the heart of Grayson County, which the Census Bureau says has seen a slow but steady population increase over the last seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,528
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Apr 24
|Username
|41
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC