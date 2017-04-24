Miller Milling names new president, CEO
Miller Milling Co. has announced Jeffrey D. Thomas has been promoted to president and chief executive officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|guest
|1,487
|TCOG mess
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Username
|41
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC