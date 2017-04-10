Local support, opposition for Sherman...

Local support, opposition for Sherman bond election abound

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

With Sherman residents soon to vote on a $308 million bond package aimed at overhauling the Sherman Independent School District's facilities, supporters and opponents of the plan are both making their positions known to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas 5 hr Timmee 3
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) 5 hr Mgc 34
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 10 hr guest 1,425
Tom Bean city council Apr 4 Anonymous 6
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 24 Hah 42
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb '17 RonBurgandy 13
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Feb '17 Just me 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,316,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC