Lady Lobo, Rebel all-district soccer picks
For the second year in a row, Lehman High goalkeeper Maya Erwin proved to be the most invaluable player in her district. Last week, Erwin was named as the District 25-6A Most Valuable Player, repeating the honor she won while Lehman High was a member of the District 14-6A.
