House rejects ban on state funds for redistricting appeal
House Democrats unsuccessfully tried to cripple Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to defend the state in a redistricting lawsuit filed by civil rights groups which argue the Texas Legislature intentionally discriminated against black and Latino voters. The amendment, by Democratic Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, came up as House lawmakers were considering more than 400 amendments to their two-year, $218.2 billion budget.
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Billy
|1,393
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Lady765765
|27
|looking for some truth from plano
|Apr 6
|xxx
|7
|Tom Bean city council
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|6
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
