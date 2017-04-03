House rejects ban on state funds for redistricting appeal

House Democrats unsuccessfully tried to cripple Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to defend the state in a redistricting lawsuit filed by civil rights groups which argue the Texas Legislature intentionally discriminated against black and Latino voters. The amendment, by Democratic Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, came up as House lawmakers were considering more than 400 amendments to their two-year, $218.2 billion budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.