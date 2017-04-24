Grayson College awarded National Science Foundation grant
Grayson College has been awarded $200,000 from the National Science Foundation to address worker shortages in the advanced manufacturing sector in Texoma. The grant runs from June 1, 2017 through May 31, 2020 and is the first NSF grant the college has received.
