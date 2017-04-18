Earth Day Texoma to feature workshops
Workshops ranging from using charcoal in gardens to replacing ozone-depleting refrigerants in air conditioners will inform Texomans about ways to benefit their own lives and to help the planet during Earth Day Texoma 2017 . The free, family-oriented festival is 9:00-5:00 on April 22 at Lucy Kidd-Key Park , 405 N. Rusk in Sherman.
