Earth Day Texoma to feature workshops

Workshops ranging from using charcoal in gardens to replacing ozone-depleting refrigerants in air conditioners will inform Texomans about ways to benefit their own lives and to help the planet during Earth Day Texoma 2017 . The free, family-oriented festival is 9:00-5:00 on April 22 at Lucy Kidd-Key Park , 405 N. Rusk in Sherman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.