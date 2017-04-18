Earth Day Texoma to feature full day of entertainment
Stage Struck, a high-energy troupe of 17 performers from Denison, will headline the all-day entertainment during Earth Day Texoma , which will be April 22, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., in Sherman. Sherman Community Players is also making its first appearance at EDT, performing songs from its upcoming musical production, Jesus Christ Superstar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|1,439
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Anonymous
|12
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|21 hr
|Kimo
|38
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Tom Bean city council
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|6
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|RonBurgandy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC