Earth Day Texoma to feature full day of entertainment

Stage Struck, a high-energy troupe of 17 performers from Denison, will headline the all-day entertainment during Earth Day Texoma , which will be April 22, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., in Sherman. Sherman Community Players is also making its first appearance at EDT, performing songs from its upcoming musical production, Jesus Christ Superstar .

