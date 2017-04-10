Earth Day Texoma on April 22
Texas Native Plants: What's the Big Picture?" will be Dr. George Diggs' topic as he gives the keynote address at the ninth annual Earth Day Texoma on April 22. The family-oriented environmental festival is slated for 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Lucy Kidd-Key Park/Sherman Municipal Grounds, 405 N. Rusk in Sherman. EDT provides a day of fun, free activities and information to help ordinary people learn practical ways to improve the health of the planet and that of their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|NE Jade
|1,404
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Apr 8
|Lady765765
|27
|looking for some truth from plano
|Apr 6
|xxx
|7
|Tom Bean city council
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|6
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC