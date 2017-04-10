Texas Native Plants: What's the Big Picture?" will be Dr. George Diggs' topic as he gives the keynote address at the ninth annual Earth Day Texoma on April 22. The family-oriented environmental festival is slated for 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Lucy Kidd-Key Park/Sherman Municipal Grounds, 405 N. Rusk in Sherman. EDT provides a day of fun, free activities and information to help ordinary people learn practical ways to improve the health of the planet and that of their families.

