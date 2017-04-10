Dog enlisted to help young abuse victims
The Children's Advocacy Center of Grayson County is adding a four-legged friend to their team... but they need your help before he's up for the job. Labs for Children is an Austin-based non-profit organization that works to get therapy dogs into children's advocacy centers across Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|Bat man
|35
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|14 hr
|Timmee
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|guest
|1,425
|Tom Bean city council
|Apr 4
|Anonymous
|6
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|RonBurgandy
|13
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Just me
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC