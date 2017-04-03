Blake Shelton To Convert Former Tishomingo Boutique Into 'Ole Red'
On Monday, Shelton told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas , in place of the Pink Pistol boutique, he outline plans for a new retail shop selling "Ole Red" merchandise. When Blake and Miranda divorced she closed down the Pink Pistol and that put a huge dent in the town's economy.
