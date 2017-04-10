Austin College's Libby Jennings to pr...

Austin College's Libby Jennings to present Senior Recital

Soprano Libby Jennings of Sherman will perform her Austin College Senior Recital on April 22 at 3:00 p.m. in Craig Hall's Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

