Advance Directives Support hosted by Home Hospice
On May 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties will be providing support and resources for completing advance directives at the Covenant Presbyterian Church at 322 W. Pecan in Street Sherman, Texas. Pre-planning forms will be available and there will be staff on hand to answer questions and offer assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,511
|TCOG mess
|Apr 26
|Anonymous
|1
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Apr 24
|Username
|41
|Leah Gotti (Aug '16)
|Apr 23
|Ask
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Review: Ja Makin Me Tan (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Anonymous
|12
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC