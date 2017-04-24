Advance Directives Support hosted by ...

Advance Directives Support hosted by Home Hospice

On May 9, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties will be providing support and resources for completing advance directives at the Covenant Presbyterian Church at 322 W. Pecan in Street Sherman, Texas. Pre-planning forms will be available and there will be staff on hand to answer questions and offer assistance.

