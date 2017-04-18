6th Annual Fish Cook-Off to benefit H...

6th Annual Fish Cook-Off to benefit Home Hospice, April 30

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: North Texas e-News

Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke, and Fannin Counties is hosting their Sixth Annual Fish Cook-Off Fundraiser at Loy Lake Park, Texas in Denison in the Mayor's Arena on April 30 from 12:30-4:00 p.m. Teams are competing to win 'Best Fish Cook in Texoma!' There will also be teams cooking side items including hushpuppies, beans, coleslaw, and tartar sauce who will receive 'Best Dish' awards. Be sure to bring your appetite! Live entertainment will be provided all afternoon by Morris McCann, Jason Meadows, Bo Phillips and Katt Daddy 'The Oklahoma Noodler'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) 1 hr FYI 36
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr Mss Cleo 1,433
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Tom Bean city council Apr 4 Anonymous 6
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 24 Hah 42
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb '17 RonBurgandy 13
Leah Gotti (Aug '16) Feb '17 Just me 2
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC