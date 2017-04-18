6th Annual Fish Cook-Off to benefit Home Hospice, April 30
Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke, and Fannin Counties is hosting their Sixth Annual Fish Cook-Off Fundraiser at Loy Lake Park, Texas in Denison in the Mayor's Arena on April 30 from 12:30-4:00 p.m. Teams are competing to win 'Best Fish Cook in Texoma!' There will also be teams cooking side items including hushpuppies, beans, coleslaw, and tartar sauce who will receive 'Best Dish' awards. Be sure to bring your appetite! Live entertainment will be provided all afternoon by Morris McCann, Jason Meadows, Bo Phillips and Katt Daddy 'The Oklahoma Noodler'.
