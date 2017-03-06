'Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass' was just...

'Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass' was just for fun

This week in 1969: Mickey Mantle announced his retirement from baseball; Sirhan Sirhan testified that he killed Robert Kennedy; Apollo 9 was launched in the first test of the lunar module from Cape Kennedy; and a singer from Sherman, Texas, had his 39th hit record. A lot of hit songs have been written and recorded just for fun and according to Buck Owens, his 1969 No.

