Storm damage left behind in Sherman

Storm damage left behind in Sherman

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

The same line of storms that impacted the small town of Southmayd had parts of Sherman dead in its sights as well. "Well we're right in the middle of spring, spring seems to be hitting us a little early this year, but we are in that spring season where the storms pop up so we all need to keep our eyes on the sky," said Tom Brown, Sherman Fire Department Division Chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 1,340
looking for some truth from plano Mar 25 guest 6
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 24 Hah 42
News Texas girl admits she FAKED kidnapping and gang... Mar 23 Posted to ur book... 1
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... Mar 22 AussieBobby 28
Tom Bean city council Mar 17 Anonymous 4
Do u know him Mar 15 gfu 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC