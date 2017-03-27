Storm damage left behind in Sherman

The same line of storms that impacted the small town of Southmayd had parts of Sherman dead in its sights as well. "Well we're right in the middle of spring, spring seems to be hitting us a little early this year, but we are in that spring season where the storms pop up so we all need to keep our eyes on the sky," said Tom Brown, Sherman Fire Department Division Chief.

