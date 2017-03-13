Spring Break Starts In Texoma
Spring break has begun in Texas and state troopers say that means time off from school and work, but not safety. Hundreds of spring breakers from campuses across Texoma are trading backpacks and books for fun in the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,286
|Tom Bean city council
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Wed
|903update2017
|38
|Do u know him
|Wed
|gfu
|1
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|2
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 24
|RonBurgandy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC