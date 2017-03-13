SISD, City Council discussing joint-use property at strategic planning meeting
The Sherman City Council and Sherman Independent School District's board of trustees will hold a joint meeting on March 21, just days before the city's latest option on a 100-acre tract of land being considered for shared use by the two entities is set to expire.
