Sherman Swat Standoff

Sherman Swat Standoff

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

BREAKING: The KTEN newsroom is monitoring a breaking situation happening in Sherman. Police tell us the SWAT team has been dispatched to a home in the 400 block of South Crockett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,215
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Mar 4 Anonymous 2
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Feb 28 ShowPhartt 1
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Feb 28 Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
Seeking personal assistant Feb 25 xxx 2
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb 24 RonBurgandy 13
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC