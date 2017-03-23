Sherman Celtic Festival draws huge crowd

Sherman Celtic Festival draws huge crowd

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Strongmen clad in knee-high socks and plaid kilts heaved stones, logs and hammers across a field off of U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr Rhonda 1,328
looking for some truth from plano 10 hr guest 6
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) 23 hr Hah 42
News Texas girl admits she FAKED kidnapping and gang... Thu Posted to ur book... 1
News Texas attorney general bullies school for allow... Mar 22 AussieBobby 28
Tom Bean city council Mar 17 Anonymous 4
Do u know him Mar 15 gfu 1
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,813,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC