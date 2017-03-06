Sherman approves $18.95M debt issuance

Sherman approves $18.95M debt issuance

1 hr ago

The Sherman City Council authorized the issuance of nearly $19 million in debt Monday to help fund upcoming road work and other projects throughout the city.

