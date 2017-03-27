Sherman adds grilled cheese spot to d...

Sherman adds grilled cheese spot to downtown grant program

Following the success of his Pop Pop Popcorn store, owner Gary Roberts is planning to open a grilled cheese sandwich restaurant in Downtown Sherman, and the city has already approved the new business for a downtown occupancy incentive program grant.

