Sherman adds grilled cheese spot to downtown grant program
Following the success of his Pop Pop Popcorn store, owner Gary Roberts is planning to open a grilled cheese sandwich restaurant in Downtown Sherman, and the city has already approved the new business for a downtown occupancy incentive program grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|69Chevelle
|1,333
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Hah
|42
|Texas girl admits she FAKED kidnapping and gang...
|Mar 23
|Posted to ur book...
|1
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Mar 22
|AussieBobby
|28
|Tom Bean city council
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|4
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC