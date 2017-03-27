New Grilled Cheese Bar Set to Open in Sherman
SHERMAN, TX Cheese fans, listen up. A new grilled cheese restaurant will soon be opening in downtown Sherman, and people say it's grate get it grate? Rain or shine, for those feeling the hunger pains there's nothing quite like biting into a grilled cheese sandwich.
