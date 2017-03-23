Manufacturing education program seeks...

Manufacturing education program seeks Sherman students

Sherman High School students considering a career in manufacturing and industrial technology now have a new avenue to reach such a future, thanks to a first-year program designed to give them the skills and training employers are looking for.

Sherman Discussions

Sherman, TX

