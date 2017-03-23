Homeowners torpedo plan for apartments on 1417
Homeowners from the Preserve and Country Ridge Estates neighborhoods convinced Sherman to deny a request to build a 300-unit apartment complex on FM 1417.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,312
|Texas girl admits she FAKED kidnapping and gang...
|18 hr
|Posted to ur book...
|1
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Thu
|Beensnitchedout
|41
|Texas attorney general bullies school for allow...
|Wed
|AussieBobby
|28
|Tom Bean city council
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|4
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 24
|RonBurgandy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC