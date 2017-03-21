Crowds gather in Sherman to back the ...

Crowds gather in Sherman to back the bond

Residents from Sherman gathered at the steps of Grayson County Courthouse Tuesday to voice their support for a $308 million bond election to finance new schools and other system improvements for the Sherman Independent School District.

