Bereavement Support Group in Sherman starting March 21
Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties is excited to announce the return of our bereavement support group starting March 21. The group will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. This group will run for six weeks. Each week the group will be discussing topics such as "surviving the fog", 'getting through firsts' and 'finding the new normal'.
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,302
|Tom Bean city council
|Fri
|Anonymous
|4
|snitches in grayson? (Aug '11)
|Mar 15
|903update2017
|38
|Do u know him
|Mar 15
|gfu
|1
|12U Select Team Has Immediate Need
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|2
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Feb 28
|ShowPhartt
|1
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 24
|RonBurgandy
|13
