Bereavement Support Group in Sherman ...

Bereavement Support Group in Sherman starting March 21

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: North Texas e-News

Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties is excited to announce the return of our bereavement support group starting March 21. The group will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. This group will run for six weeks. Each week the group will be discussing topics such as "surviving the fog", 'getting through firsts' and 'finding the new normal'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 1,302
Tom Bean city council Fri Anonymous 4
snitches in grayson? (Aug '11) Mar 15 903update2017 38
Do u know him Mar 15 gfu 1
12U Select Team Has Immediate Need Mar 4 Anonymous 2
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Feb 28 ShowPhartt 1
weather girls (Feb '15) Feb 24 RonBurgandy 13
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC