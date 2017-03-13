Bereavement Support Group in Sherman starting March 21

Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke & Fannin Counties is excited to announce the return of our bereavement support group starting March 21. The group will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. This group will run for six weeks. Each week the group will be discussing topics such as "surviving the fog", 'getting through firsts' and 'finding the new normal'.

