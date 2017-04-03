Austin College choral groups perform Sunday
The Austin College Department of Music will present its spring Choral Concert on Sunday, April 2, at 3:00 p.m. in Wynne Chapel. The event, which will include music by the Austin College A Cappella Choir, The Camerata, and The Consort, is free and open to the public.
