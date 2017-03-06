A Texoma elementary school celebrates Dr. Seuss Day
Many community leaders in Grayson County read Dr. Seuss books to children at Terrell elementary school this morning to celebrate the author's birthday. The fire chief from Denison and Sherman were just some of the many people that participated in today's activities.
