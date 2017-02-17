Two people hurt after accident involving Tom Bean school bus
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX It was a scary Friday for parents in Tom Bean when a car rammed into a school bus. Troopers say it happened on Highway 11 just past F.M. 1417 at the intersection of Liberty Hill Circle, that's between Sherman and Tom Bean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,030
|Seeking personal assistant
|Sun
|Rogers
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|Dianehag
|23
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|Commonsense
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC