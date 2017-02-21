Texoma Patriots wave flags in support...

Texoma Patriots wave flags in support of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Herald Democrat

Waving American flags and signs showing support for President Donald Trump, about 25 people associated with the Texoma Patriots stood on the Taylor Street U.S. Highway 75 overpass Saturday in Sherman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 min Inquisitor 1,076
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 51 min InPhartx 1,129
Seeking personal assistant 7 hr xxx 2
weather girls (Feb '15) Fri RonBurgandy 13
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Feb 18 Harny 45
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Dianehag 23
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC