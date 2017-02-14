Texas Judge Upends Effort To Limit Ch...

Texas Judge Upends Effort To Limit Charity Funding For Kidney Care

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: National Public Radio

Jason Early has been getting dialysis for the past 18 months after his kidneys failed following complications with Type 1 diabetes. Courtesy of Jason Early hide caption Jason Early has been getting dialysis for the past 18 months after his kidneys failed following complications with Type 1 diabetes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sherman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) 6 min Musikologist 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 17 min Bobjones555 1,115
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 976
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) 6 hr el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano 6 hr madoff zionism 4
News Pottsboro family without a home after theirs de... Wed DeniseW 1
Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15) Feb 14 Dianehag 23
See all Sherman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sherman Forum Now

Sherman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sherman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Sherman, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC