Skaggs barn: Where agriculture and art meet
The large, rustic barn was already standing when Harold and Leona Skaggs moved to the 640-acre Sherman farm in 1940.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sherman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,029
|Seeking personal assistant
|22 hr
|Rogers
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Need information about Dr. Gregg Diamond, Diamo... (Nov '15)
|Feb 14
|Dianehag
|23
|weather girls (Feb '15)
|Feb 13
|Commonsense
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sherman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC